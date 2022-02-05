Circleville - Richard Dale Roe passed away on Jan. 29, 2022 after a brief illness with cancer.
Richard was born on March 27, 1948 to Raymond and June (Klaver) Roe of Webster City, Iowa.
He was married on June 13, 1970 to his wife of 51 years, Linda (Evans) Roe.
Richard graduated with a degree in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1970 and worked his entire career with DuPont in various roles in Kansas, Delaware and Ohio.
Richard retired from DuPont in 2005, allowing him to pursue his many interests of fishing, gardening, bicycling and woodworking.
Richard was an avid woodworker and carpenter making many custom cabinets, furniture and other creations for himself and his family.
Richard enjoyed spending time with family and especially watching his grandchildren's various interests and sporting activities.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and June Roe; and his daughter, Lisa (Roe) Radebaugh.
He is survived by siblings, David (Barbara) Roe, of Huntersville, North Carolina, Ramona (Bill) Kalkwarf, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Luann (Steve) Wagner, of Le Claire, Iowa, and Don (Diane) Roe, of Webster City, Iowa; his wife, Linda; daughter, Angela (Joseph) McCann, of Hilliard, Ohio; son, Daniel (Deborah) Roe, of Dublin, Ohio; and son-in-law, Matthew (Lisa) Radebaugh, of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Caitlin McCann, Emma McCann, Colin McCann, Meghan Radebaugh, Jenna Radebaugh, Alex Roe, Austin Roe, and Jackson Roe.
Per Richard's request, funeral services will consist of a private family event.
In lieu of any gifts to the family, please consider donating to the Cancer Services c/o Mt. Carmel Foundation (6150 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213).
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
Richard Roe