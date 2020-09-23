Richard Scott Cattran, 60, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on April 18, 1960 in Lancaster to Richard and Georgetta (Truman) Cattran.
Richard was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Richard is survived by his mother, Georgetta Cattran; daughter, Brooke Leatherwood; grandson, Xander Simpkins; sister, Teri (Joe) Mogan; and by nieces, Danielle (Branden) Stoltz, and Casse (Jeff) West.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at noon at Forest Cemetery.
