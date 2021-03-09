Circleville - Richard E. Warner Jr. has left this Earth on March 5, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1965.
A 1983 graduate of Teays Valley High School, he went into the US Coast Guard immediately after graduation where he served from 1983 to 1987. He married his wife, Jennifer Warner, on Dec. 21, 1989.
They have two boys, Steven A. Theobald (Casey) and Jarrod W. Warner; best friend and service dog, Jethro; grandchildren, Shawn A. Theobald "Muchkin" and Mackenzie M. Theobald "M&M". Also survived by sisters, Tammy S. Warner and Tina L. Morris; his father, Richard E. Warner Sr.; sisters-in-law, Vicki Fountain (Dave), Terri Buehler, Tammy Presson (Carl), and Toni Scott; many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private family services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory. Richard Warner Jr.