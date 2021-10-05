Circleville - Richard E. Wilkinson, 58, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Circleville, the son of Stanley Richard and Judy (Tilton) Wilkinson.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, William and Marguerite Wilkinson, Wilbert Virgil Tilton and Flora Della McDonald.
He is survived by his mother, Judy (Richard) Roberson; daughter, Beverly Wilkinson; three grandchildren, formerly of Circleville, Devonte, Dontavis and Deseree; brother, Larry (Barbara); sisters, Cathy (Randy) Haddox, Yvonne (Mike) Chelikowsky and Angelina Nutter: niece, Melissa Nutter; nephews, Andrew Nutter and William Haddox; aunts, Barb Tilton, Marie Fausnaugh Tilton, Mary (David) Osterander, June Cassil, Jean (Don) Davis, Miriam Mumaw, Florence Ferguson, Lynn, Valery, Charlene and Cheryl; uncles, Charley, Tom and Rick Tilton, Patrick (Mary) Dawson, Butch Wilkinson and Dale (Peggy) Wilkinson; cousins, Debbie, Brenda and Tommy; and special friend, Rita.
Richard loved his animals, Spot, Tiny and Tigger; loved to fish and worked in construction, remodeling, lawn work and enjoyed helping others.
A special thank you to Adena Hospice for bringing Richard home.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow.
Friends may call from 3-4 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Richard Wilkinson