Canal Winchester - Rick Althaus, 62, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Mount Carmel East in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by family.
He was born on January 26, 1960 in Circleville, Ohio, the son of the late Ronald and Maxine (Sherman) Althaus. He was a 1978 graduate of Teays Valley High School. Rick spent his career as the owner of Althaus Excavating where he served the greater area with excavation, demolition, and general contracting needs. Rick enjoyed spending his time with family. 'Papa' was especially loved by his grandchildren - Rylan, Joslyn, Julian, and Billie. 'The Cockroach' was known to be steadfast, hardworking, kind, and loving to all that knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Althaus; daughter Sommer Dawn Althaus; sons, Ryan (Jenna) Debolt and Joseph H (Christine) Althaus; sister Linda Damron; brother Terry (Ternace) Althaus; and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Debbie Abner and Rhonda (Scott) Kuhlwein.
The family will host a celebration of Rick's life at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio on April 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon. with burial following at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Rick L. Althaus