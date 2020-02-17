Rickey L. Jacobs

Rickey Lee Jacobs, 67, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born May 3, 1952 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Orville and Cecile (Boyer) Jacobs.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After six years in the military, Rick worked for Calgon as an electrician. He married Becky (Herkless) Jacobs in 1987. He enjoyed fishing, both from the boat and the shore, hunting, but mostly for mushrooms and targets.
Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Jacobs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Becky; son, Buck (Sara) Jacobs; grandchildren, Braydon, Jolene and another one on the way; brothers, Orville (Betty) Jacobs, Ralph (Karen) Jacobs; sisters, Louise Heartstedt, Carolyn Brooks and Joyce Dumm; sisters-in-law, Carol Jacobs, Bobbin (Bob) Peters, Holly (Jim) Bush and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will also be missed by his beloved pets.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jennifer Kempton and her care of rescued animals and her many contributions to our brave soldiers fighting overseas.
