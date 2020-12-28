Rickie Kneice Sr., 67, of Laurelville, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Darrell and Margaret (Easterday) Kneice.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rickie is survived by his daughter, Tina (Eugene Pierce) Kneice; son, Rickie (Susan) Kneice Jr.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services was held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Visitation was at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
COVID 19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.