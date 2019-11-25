Ricky "Rick" Dean Gartin, age 54, of Amanda, Ohio passed away on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at Ohio State James Cancer Hospital.
Rick was born on Nov. 13, 1964 in Amarillo, Texas to his parents, Harrison "Duke" and Julia "Judy" Gartin.
He graduated from Westfall High School in 1983. Rick then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served in Operation Desert Storm.
Rick is survived by his father, Duke (Judy) Gartin; his brother, Gary (Lynn) Gartin; his daughters, Aubrey (Anthony) Hart, Amber (Chad) Warren, and Autumn Gartin; and his three grandchildren, Liam, Zoe, and Emmy.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia "Judy" Gartin, and his brother, Roger Gartin.
Rick was cremated and a private burial service for family will take place in the future.
A memorial will take place on Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Circleville, Ohio. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Semper Fi Fund or another charity of your choice.