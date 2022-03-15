Stoutsville - Ricky Lee Petty, 67, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2022.
Rick was born to Albert and Charlotte McCloud Petty on Sept. 18, 1954 in Circleville, Ohio.
Rick had a long career as a truck driver and enjoyed spending his free time with his family and restoring old vehicles.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Charlotte; as well as his stepmother, Zola Petty.
Rick is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Thelma Petty; son, Scott (Renee Lyons) Petty; daughter, Melissa (Stephen) McClure; daughter, Debbi Bradshaw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Sheryl) Petty.
Rick's family will receive visitors at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4 to 7:30 p.m., prior to a 7:30 p.m. funeral service.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Rick's family.
Ricky Petty