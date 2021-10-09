Circleville - Ricky J. Ramsey, 64, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, with family by his side.
He was born Feb. 9, 1957 in Pickaway County, the son of John and Myrtle (Speakman) Ramsey.
He was a proud Army Veteran and was a MP in Germany for 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Penny; brother, Nelson Speakman; brother-in-law, Bill Adkins; brother-in-law, Meryl Walters.
He was survived by his children, Ricky (Erica) Ramsey, James (Shannon) Ramsey, Robert (Deb) Howell, Marshall Howell and Susan (Dave) Post; siblings, John Ramsey, Doug Ramsey, Billie Pollock and Charolette Walters; 18 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ricky Ramsey