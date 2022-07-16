Myrtle beach - Ricky L Weaver, 66, of Circleville, Ohio passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on July 12, 2022. He is the son of the late Richard and Shirlene (Alexander) Weaver. He is survived by his daughter Abbagail (Louis) Yacomino, step daughters Cassidy (Nick) Clark, and Haley (Josh) Dick, sisters Diana Daniels, and Tammy (Jerry) Noble, brothers Stevie Weaver, and Gary (Debbie) Weaver, nephews Brandon Weaver, Jesse, Jacob and Tyler Noble, grandchildren Raegen Wesalowski, Rizor and Knox Clark. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother in law Dan Daniels and his best friend Dinky (dog). Rick retired as a district manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken, where he met many lifelong friends. He enjoyed retirement by moving to New Port Richey, Florida where he spent his days in the sun with new friends. He moved to be with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to help care for his mom during her final stages of life. He was an avid Ohio State University football and basketball fan, where he got to enjoy many games with his daughter and family, harness horse racing, and poker playing along with many fun trips to Las Vegas with his sister, Diana. There are no funeral services per Rick’s request . Ricky Weaver
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.