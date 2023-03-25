Riley E. Rose, Jr.

Woodbridge, VA - Riley E. Rose, Jr., age 65, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on March 6, 2023. His family and friends will forever feel the loss of this man's bright inner light and his ability to make everyone laugh.

