Woodbridge, VA - Riley E. Rose, Jr., age 65, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on March 6, 2023. His family and friends will forever feel the loss of this man's bright inner light and his ability to make everyone laugh.
Riley was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Riley E. Rose and Annabelle (Starkey) Rose on June 14, 1957. In 1980 he chose to serve our country by becoming a United States Marine. After graduating boot camp, he was sent to the Armed Forces School of Music and married Francine M. Thompson. During the following years, they brought three beautiful children into this world. Riley was stationed at Marine Barracks, 8th & I, Washington, D.C. where he served for 21 years with "The Commandant's Own" U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps. In 1989 Riley married Sandra L. Ritts of Huntington, CT (formerly of Dumfries, VA) and in the ensuing years his fourth child was born. MSGT Rose retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001 as Company 1st Sergeant. Next to trying to spend time with his own children, Riley's favorite hobby was playing or coaching softball. In early 2019, Riley was diagnosed with Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH), a liver disease that causes cirrhosis. Riley's second career was with the U.S. Dept. of State. He was working from home when his disease took a turn for the worse. Riley was hospitalized at Medstar Georgetown on Valentine's Day. Though he remained in good spirits while he was conscious, his body was just not able to recover.
Riley E. Rose, Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Riley E. Rose; his mother, Annabelle (Starkey) Rose Hagerman; his sister, Carol Curry; and his brother-in-law, Robert Boggs. Riley is survived by his wife, Sandra-Lynne R. Rose; his daughter, Nicole M. Rose; his son, Riley E. Rose, III, and his fiancé, Rachel Hale; his son, Stephen R. Rose and his wife, Marcie Rose; and his daughter, Joanna J. Rose. He is also survived by his sister, Judy E. Boggs, and his grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Lanch.
A memorial service for Riley will be held Monday, March 27, at 12:30pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home on Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge, VA. Following that, military honors will be performed at 2:30pm at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. If you are not familiar, please educate yourselves on the often silent-killers, NAFLD and NASH liver diseases.
To read more about Riley's accolades, accomplishments, and history please visit www.mountcastle.net.
