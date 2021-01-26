Robert A. Greiner, age 79, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021 at his home in Hollywood, Florida.
He was born in Circleville on Jan. 4, 1942 to Lyell and Mary (Thomas) Greiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gladys K. Ison and Mary Virginia Davis.
He is survived by his children, Laura Sue Greiner, of Palm Bay, Florida, Robert Anthony (Kathleen) Greiner, of Palm Bay, Florida, and Teresa Greiner, of Lauderdale, Florida. Grandchildren are, Allyson Faye Greiner and Nickolas Robert Greiner, of Palm Bay, Florida; sisters, Margery Evans, of Plant City, Florida, Myra (Thomas) Shisler, of Dania, Beach, Florida, Teresa (Loring) Allen, of Circleville; and brothers, Gerald (Sharon) Greiner and James (Clara) Greiner, both of Circleville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Circleville High School in 1961 and worked for many years at Glitt’s Ice Cream/Grocery and Ohio Market before moving to Florida in 1980. He retired from Albertson’s in 1996. Bob enjoyed life and being around family and friends. He loved watching old Western movies of which he had a large collection.
Thank you to his special niece, Kathy Pumo; her husband, Victor; and family (in Pembrook, Florida) for their many years of love and caring.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service is being planned for a later date.