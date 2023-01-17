Circleville - Robert Alexander Jones, Jr., 68, of Circleville, born September 4, 1954, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Born to Robert (Sandy) and Lois (Defenbaugh) Jones. Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Mary Ann Hribek, and brother-in-law Albin Kucera and many cherished aunts and uncles. Alex was a 1972 graduate of Logan Elm High School and very proud 1976 graduate of THE Ohio State University. He was employed by Western Auto, Central Hardware, Quality Farm & Fleet, Gander Mountain, and H&R Block. Alex was a man of God, loved by many people. Many family members refer to Alex as the rock of the family, the glue that kept them close. After God, his family was everything to him. While he was not a fan of having his picture taken, the moments Alex looked happiest were frequently captured in photos with his daughters or holding one of his grandchildren. Alex's first friends in life were his siblings and cousins, but he collected many long time friends during his life and always had room in his heart for a new friend. As an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds, Alex spent hours watching or attending games, and monitoring sports news. He enjoyed critiquing the plays called by the coaches or calls by the referees. Often, Alex was more entertaining than the game itself. During his life, Alex was known as a son, grandson, brother, nephew, dad, father, Papa J, Tuss, Uncie, and husband. He was truly loved, and while we will celebrate his life and we know we will see him again, his passing brings a great sadness. Survived by his wife Ellen (Hribek) of Circleville, daughters Jami (Ryan) Patton of Westerville, Ohio, Ashley (Ben) Batchelder of Monroe, Connecticut, and Allie Jones of Cincinnati, grandchildren Emma, Lauren, Jackson, and Caleb, brothers Stewart (Kim) Jones of Orlando, Florida, Kyle Jones (Elisabeth McLane) of South Strafford, Vermont, sister Stephanie (Michael) Jordan of Circleville, Sisters-in-law Betty Kucera of Woodsboro, Texas, Carolyn (Neil) Hermann of St. Genevieve, Missouri, Judy (Nolan) Garrett of Plano, Texas, and brother-in-law John (Leeanne) Hribek of Port O'Connor, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 4pm until 7pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. The funeral will occur the following day at 11am at the Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound St, Circleville. Please feel free to wear your Buckeye, Reds, or Bengal gear. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church on Mound Street, specifically the Third Century Fund. Robert Alexander Jones Jr.
