Robert Beliveau, 67, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born on May 6, 1952 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Lionel and Irene (Vadnais) Beliveau.
He was a 1974 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Robert enjoyed family genealogy and was an avid sports fan. He had a long 30-year career in several areas with E.I. Dupont.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Thomas J. Beliveau, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Richard R. Beliveau, of Halifax, Massachusetts; sister, Priscille T. Michaels, of Leominster, Massachusetts; four nephews; one niece; and good friend, Roger Oiler.
Family services at a later date in Manchester, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com