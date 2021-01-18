Robert (Bud) Brehmer Jr., 98, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio on Aug. 16, 1922 to Nettie Herrmann and Robert Brehmer Sr.
Bud was a 1940 graduate of Circleville High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1943. He worked briefly as a test engineer for General Electric in Schenectady, New York, then as a chemical engineer for the Manhattan Atomic Bomb Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during World War II. He was assigned to the chemical conversion of uranium oxide to uranium chloride, the first step in enrichment.
The engineers were not informed of the ultimate purpose. There, he received a commendation for saving a colleague's life with quick action during a work accident. After World War II, he returned to Circleville to work in his father's (and grandfather's) business, Brehmer Greenhouses, with his brother-in-law, Joseph Bell. He operated the business for 42 years until his retirement in 1986.
Bud was married to Marilyn E. Lutz, of Circleville, from 1944 until her death in 1998. He then was married to Doris Waters Kibler from 2000 until her death in 2005.
Bud was very involved in the Circleville community throughout his life. He was a devoted member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, a member of the choir, a lay reader, and served many terms on the Vestry. He was a long-time member of the Circleville Rotary Club, serving as its President in 1951-52.
He served on the Circleville Board of Education for 20 years, 10 years as president. He also was in Jaycees serving as president one year, the Circleville Chamber of Commerce, a member of Pickaway Country Club, and on the committee that established the Community Fund (now United Way). He was on the board of directors for the First National Bank and The Circleville Oil Company.
The Jaycees awarded him the Distinguished Service Award and Rotary awarded him the Service Above Self Award. Bud was an avid golfer, playing 18 holes twice a week until he was 97. He enjoyed travel, the Columbus Symphony and fine dining.
In addition to his parents, his first wife, Marilyn, and second wife, Doris, Bud is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Joseph Bell; and nephews, J. Bruce and Brent M. Bell.
He is survived by his three daughters, Melanie Shuter, Marcia Brehmer, and Marion (Joel) Farber; grandson and wife, Marcus and Paula Shuter; granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Nam Wu; great-granddaughter, Jordan Shuter; and great-grandsons, Nolan and Isaac Wu; nephews, R. Brian and E. Brock Bell; and special friend, Kay Farynowski.
Burial will be at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 129 West Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.