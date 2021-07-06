Circleville - A celebration of life service will be held for family and friends of Robert "Bud" Brehmer at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 129 West Mound Street in Circleville.
A luncheon will follow in the church's Parish Hall.
Bud died on Jan. 15, 2021 at the age of 98.
He is survived by daughters, Melanie Shuter, Marcia Brehmer and Marion (Joel) Farber and their families.
He was a Circleville native and co-owner of Brehmer Greenhouses for many years. He was also a member and past-president of the Circleville Noon Rotary, a member and past-president of Circleville City Schools Board of Education and on the board of directors of the First National Bank and Circleville Oil Company.
As a member of St. Philip's Church, he served on the Vestry and in the choir. One could also find him on the golf course at Pickaway Country Club (now Pickaway Golf Course) where he took pride in being able to shoot his age for 18 holes up to four years before his death.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 129 West Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or to a charity of your choice.
For the full obituary, go to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert Brehmer Jr.