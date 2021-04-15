Laurelville - Robert Cecil Brown, 87, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1934, in Circleville, the son of the late Leslie and Mary A. (Starkey) Brown.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lyndol L. (Thurston) Brown; children, James (Jacque) Brown, of Kingston, Timothy Brown, of Laurelville, and Lelia (Ed) Weakley, of Granville; son-in-law, Spank Morrison; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Sonny (Susan) Brown, of Circleville; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his children, Charlie Brown and Mary Brown Morrison.
Robert was a member of Laurelville Church of God. He was a devoted family man who always put his family first and adored children. Robert enjoyed playing cards, games and was a traveling enthusiast as he visited all 50 states over his lifetime.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at the Laurelville Church of God (16457 OH-56, Laurelville, Ohio 43135) with Rev. Lynn Sommers officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 - 5 p.m. at the church.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Robert's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Robert Brown