Robert D. Lutz, 70, of Circleville, passed away March 13, 2020 in Columbus.

He was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Circleville, the son of William and Icyle Alice (Grubb) Lutz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy Mae (Godby) Lutz; and brothers, Roger D. and James K. Lutz.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Anita (Scott) Williamson, of Springboro; grandchildren, Maclaren and Mackenzie; brother, Glenn E. Lutz; and sister, Florence (Jonathan) Niles, both of Circleville.

Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Rev. William Hill officiating.

Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Lutz, please visit Tribute Store.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
wellman funeral home
1455 N. Court St.
Circleville, OH 43113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
12:00PM
wellman funeral home
1455 N. Court St.
Circleville, OH 43113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Load comments