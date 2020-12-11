Robert Dollison, 89, of Circleville passed away on December 7, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1930 in Circleville to Ronald and Eleanor (Dixon) Dollison.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Violet (Hook) Dollison, daughter Connie Eveland, grandchild Shawn, brothers Larry and Dave Dollison and by sister Mary Jay.
Robert is survived by his children Karen Dollison, Robert W. (Regina) Dollison, Judy (Steven) Rossiter and Douglas Dollison, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Chris, Shannon, Ryan, Brandon, Tasha, Dustin, Mandy, Kyle and Courtney, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and by siblings Rose Thress, Jim Dollison and Linnie Grisso.
Private services were held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home with burial in Hallsville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.