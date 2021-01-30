Columbus - Born in Franklin County, May 7, 1930, Bob attended Circleville High School, served in the US Army and graduated from The Andrews Barber College.
Member of the Lockbourne Masonic Lodge 232, lifetime member of the American Legion 144 and lifetime member of the VFW.
Longtime owner of the Great Southern Barber Shop and Berwick Gallery Barbers Shop.
Preceded in death by sister, June Fausnaugh Lucas; niece, Joy Fausnaugh; mother, Luella Carley Schnitta; and grandparents, Harvey and Anna (Widdig) Carley.
Survived by daughter, Cindy Dunigan (Martha Arter); and son, Mark Dunigan; former wife, Helene Jackson; grandsons, Casey (Caitlin) and Luke Dunigan; great-grandson, Asher Dunigan; niece, Judy (Wayne) Cooper; nephews, Clarence "Rusty" (Jane) Fausnaugh and Don Fausnaugh; many great-nieces and nephews.
Bob was a good man and he will be missed.
No viewing hours.
Interment Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio (www.hospiceofcentralohio.org).
The Dunigan family would like to thank Melissa, Ireene, Mindy, Renee and Chelsea and the team at Summit Hospice for all the care and love shown to our dad.
Visit www.orwoodyard.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Robert Dunigan