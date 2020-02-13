Robert E. Ferguson was received home by his loving savior on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Robert was born Oct. 24, 1928 in Waverly, Ohio.
He took pride in his career with General Motors and retired to Florida where he enjoyed visits from his growing family. Robert was known for his passionate love for the Ohio State Buckeyes and for his keen fashion sense. Always charming and dashing, he was never without a matching handkerchief square in his pocket.
Robert was greeted in heaven by his parents; grandparents; loving wife, Helen; children, Jody, Dortha and Jerry; and his ever-loyal canine companion, Copper.
He will be greatly missed in this life by his daughter, Tracy Jill; son-in-laws, Curt Vance and Herb Thomas; daughter-in law, Sharon Calentine; and grandchildren, Randy (Chris), Marty (Monica), Lisa (Keith), Tracy (Ron), Andrea (Eric), Mandy (Dustin), Jennifer (Paul), Sara (Scott), Seth (Kelsey), Amy (Dusten) and Adam; and his 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Internment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.