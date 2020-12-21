Robert E. Morgan, age 89, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Sterling Place, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.
Born March 9, 1931 in Ross County, Ohio to the late Kenneth Morgan and Helen Garrison Morgan, Bob was a graduate of Monroe High School, Class of 1949.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country in the Korean War. He retired from a long and successful career with Borden Ice Cream after 44 years of service. Bob was a member of Five Points United Methodist Church, a life-member of the American Legion Post # 134, Circleville, Ohio, and a long-time member of the Star Grange and the Aladdin Lamp Collector’s Organization.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mildred Morgan; his parents, Kenneth Morgan and Helen Morgan Timmons; his stepfather, Russel Timmons; and his brothers and sister, Bert Morgan, Mildred Peters, Richard Morgan, Paul Morgan and Roy Morgan.
Bob is survived by his daughter and sons, Nancy (John) Looney, Ned (Melanie) Morgan and Bruce (Cindy) Morgan; his grandchildren, Sarah (Anthony) Figueredo, Amanda (Joel) Elder, Emma (Sean) Gilbert and Patrick Looney; his great-grandchildren, Rachel, Reina, Ben and Emalyn Elder and Aubrey and Christina Figueredo; and sister-in-law, Lois Long.
Private family funeral services were held with Pastor Shyanne Manson officiating and burial followed at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Five Points United Methodist Church, 18112 Five Points Pike, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143.
Arrangements were entrusted to Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 (740)-869-2777.
