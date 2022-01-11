Lancaster - Robert E. Ruble, age 87, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus.
Bob was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Lancaster, son of the late Marion F. and Alma Beatrice (Cruit) Ruble.
He was a veteran of the Army. He owned and operated Ruble Excavating until he was 86 years old. Bob also owned Ruble Farms.
As a beef and crop farmer, he employed many local youth, where he actively taught them about hard work and a good work ethic. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Lancaster Vineyard Church where he enjoyed time spent in prayer.
He is survived by his children, Eddie Eugene (Gail) Ruble, Joni (Jeff) Frazier, Traci (John) Fraley, Lori (Mike) Conrad, Koral (Brian) Alexander, and Rob (Tammy) Adams; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Roger R. (Carolyn) Ruble; sister, Carolyn (Lowell) Fisher.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nola Faye (James) Ruble; and his second wife, Joan (Rengert) Ruble.
Funeral service, including military honors, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Lancaster Vineyard Church, 431 Whiley Road SW, Lancaster, with Pastor Joel Seymour officiating.
Bob will be inurned next to his wife, Nola Faye, at Amanda Township Cemetery at a later date.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Lancaster Vineyard Church, 431 Whiley Road SW, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
The funeral may also be viewed live at the funeral home's Facebook page.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com.