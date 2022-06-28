Circleville - Robert Edwin Reeser, age 80, passed away on June 23, 2022, at The Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Circleville, the son of the late Robert G and Katherine (Lape) Reeser. He is a 1960 graduate of Williamsport High School where he excelled in basketball and track. He served in The Ohio National Guard for 6 years. Robert married his high school sweetheart, Clara Jo Williams Reeser, in 1963. He worked for the Borden Company for 30 years prior to owning and operating his own dairy business he named M and D Distributors. He and Clara Jo ran this business for 10 years before his retirement. Robert's hobbies included farming and caring for livestock, gardening, traveling, and cheering on his Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds teams. He was a kind and generous man who loved life and helping others. He was a member of Hallsville United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Clara Jo Reeser, grandson, Josh Martin, brother, Max Reeser, son-in-law, Paul Doersam, and dear friend and mentor, Herb Thomas. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Luke Danner) Martin and Michele (Ted) Morse. His grandchildren, Jessica (Dustin) Redman, Kate (Josh) Page, Corey (Kristen) Doersam, Jordan (Jacob) Van Gundy, Hunter Doersam, Scarlett Morse, and Harry Morse. His great grandchildren, Carson, Hayden, Harper, Mila and Monroe Redman. Henry, Charlie, and Edwin Page. Riley and Norah Doersam. Wyatt, Hudson and Nolan Van Gundy and Camden Morse. His siblings, Richard (Joy) Reeser, Evelyn Hensley, Howard (Rosalie) Reeser, Sam (Patty) Reeser, Sheila Myers and Linda (Harold) Pyle. His sister-in-law, Diane Reeser and dear friend and neighbor, Sharon Clary. Many cousins and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4-8 pm at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home at 151 E. Main St. Circleville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Friday July 1, 2022, at 10 am, at the funeral home, with Rev. Gregory Gardner officiating. Interment will be at Jackson Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kobacker House in Robert's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign his online guest book. Robert Edwin Reeser
