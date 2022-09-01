Romulus, MI - Robert Emerson Kuhlwein, 78 of Romulus, Michigan passed away at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He had been in declining health the past few years. Bob was born June 10, 1944 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Ray E. and Vivian B. Kuhlwein, the second of two sons. He graduated from Ashville-Harrison High School with the class of 1962 and attended Asbury College in Kentucky. He enjoyed a successful career employed as an outside salesman and branch Manager for several manufacturers/distributors of steel pipe fittings like Capital Manufacturing/HARSCO, J.J. Supply and Satterlund Supply in Ohio, Maryland, and Michigan. He also tried his hand as an entrepreneur operating a Deli store for a while before he retired.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kuhlwein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

