Romulus, MI - Robert Emerson Kuhlwein, 78 of Romulus, Michigan passed away at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He had been in declining health the past few years. Bob was born June 10, 1944 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Ray E. and Vivian B. Kuhlwein, the second of two sons. He graduated from Ashville-Harrison High School with the class of 1962 and attended Asbury College in Kentucky. He enjoyed a successful career employed as an outside salesman and branch Manager for several manufacturers/distributors of steel pipe fittings like Capital Manufacturing/HARSCO, J.J. Supply and Satterlund Supply in Ohio, Maryland, and Michigan. He also tried his hand as an entrepreneur operating a Deli store for a while before he retired.
He is survived by his five children, Scott Kuhlwein of Michigan, who assisted his father in his later years, Kelly M. (Dusty) Porter of Kentucky, Robert P. Kuhlwein and Andrea K. Kuhlwein both of Ohio, and Randy J. (Sarah) Kuhlwein of Michigan; Seven grandchildren, Olivia, Paxton, Alexia, Darren, An'drea, Carter, Benjamin; brother, Willard "Bill" (Joan) Kuhlwein; nephews and niece, Lee (Melanie) Kuhlwein, Lance (Karen) Kuhlwein, and Karen (Scott) Winegardner. Preceded him in death were his parents and one grandson, Giovanni De Trano.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. For those that wish, memorial donations may be made to: Ashville H.S. Alumni Scholarship, c/o Janice Seymour, 411 Long St. Ashville, OH 43103. Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville taking care of the family. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Robert Emerson Kuhlwein
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kuhlwein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.