Robert Good

Circleville - Robert Lee Good, 93, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 31, 2021 at Wyngate.
He was born on June 29, 1928 in Fairfield County, the son of Durbin and Mildred (Rhymer) Good.
He was an U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen (Walton) Good; and brothers, Kenneth, Donald and Lawrence Good.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to AmVets Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
