Robert H. Huffer

Circleville - Circleville, Ohio, lost a favorite son on Feb. 21, 2022, when Robert Henry Huffer, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully at his home.
Whether cheering for an Ohio State team or working on behalf of the state of Ohio, Bob — one of Ohio's longest serving attorneys — from his earliest days was known for his quick mind, enthusiastic embrace of life and the ability to never meet a stranger.
Always willing to support and share his abilities with those he encountered both professionally and personally, he graciously encouraged and supported all whose lives touched his.
He dedicated his life to improving the lives of others, and his impact on the people who were fortunate enough to know him was far-reaching, whether one greeted him as friend, counselor, commissioner, fellow citizen, alumnus, husband, father, or Pawpaw.
Although Bob's dedication to his family and local community was widely acknowledged, less known is that he also quietly assisted those in need who lacked the necessary financial means to pay for legal services.
In recent days, family members have heard from many eager to share stories of how Bob graciously made a major difference in their lives.
Born in Circleville on Feb. 5, 1931, to Roy Henry Huffer and Margaret Settles Huffer, Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol Barnes Huffer, also of Circleville.
Also mourning his loss are sons, Robert Tyler Huffer, with his wife, Tiffany Watts Huffer, of Greensboro, Georgia, and Thomas Justin Huffer, of Circleville.
Others include four grandchildren, Rebecca Ruth Sorrel, Graham Brown Sorrel, Sydney Grace Huffer, and Carson Barnes Huffer.
Bob's career goals made themselves known early in his life. He often shared the story that he at the age of seven already knew he wanted to be an attorney and then went on to practice law for 66 years.
True to that early goal, following his 1948 graduation from Circleville High School, the future attorney went on to fulfill pre-law degree requirements in 1951 from The Ohio State University, where he also found time to be an active member of Sigma Nu fraternity.
In 1954, Bob was awarded his Juris Doctorate degree from The Ohio State College of Law.
Although his desire to practice law beckoned, Bob then temporarily set aside career aspirations to serve his country as a member of the United States Army from 1954 to 1957.
Upon his return from military duty and in cooperation with his brother Roy H. Huffer Jr., Bob became a founding partner of the Huffer and Huffer Law Firm of Circleville. During the more than six decades that followed, Bob, in addition to his private practice, served as city solicitor, prosecuting attorney and was a two-term elected Pickaway County Commissioner.
In recognition of his many years of service, he was awarded "Lifetime" status from The Ohio State Bar Association and officially recognized in 2016 as one of the longest practicing attorneys in the state of Ohio.
Always a proud Buckeye, Bob was a founding member of The President's Club at The Ohio State University, plus a longtime supporter of The Ohio State College of Law and a full spectrum of the university's athletic programs.
Also, an active participant in his local community, Bob was a member of the Circleville Presbyterian Church, the AMVETS, the Elks Club #77, and the Pickaway County Historical Society.
He additionally served on the board of directors of Pickaway Manor, the Berger Hospital Board of Governors, and as Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club #77.
Always loyal to his hometown and especially Circleville High School and its athletic programs, Bob also was instrumental in helping establish the current Circleville High School Alumni Association by generously providing pro bono work to establish the association as a 501C3.
Bob's other pleasures included playing golf, traveling with family and friends, fishing with grandchildren at his farm outside Circleville and eating M&M's.
A celebration of life gathering is planned for later this year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's memory be made to a charity of your choice. Robert H. Huffer