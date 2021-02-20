Circleville - Robert (Dean) Haslett, 52, of Circleville, passed away on April 25, 2020 due to COVID in Blue Ash, Ohio.
He was born on July 22, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio to Eugene (Gene) Haslett and Sharron (Stoots) Haslett, Stein.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharron (Stoots) Haslett/Stein; and stepsister, Brandi Henthorn.
Robert (Dean) is survived by his daughter, Helena V. Haslett; and wife, Julie (Levernier) Haslett; father, Eugene Haslett; stepmother, Kathy (Farley) Haslett; sister, Lisa (Shelly Haslett) Williams; nephews, David (Joey) Williams and Sean (Zach) Williams; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Robert (Dean) enjoyed watching his daughter play softball, Ohio State Buckeyes football, Nascar and enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach every year.
In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Helena's college fund would be appreciated.
Cards can be mailed to 162 Third Avenue Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Robert Haslett