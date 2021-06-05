Circleville - Robert Louis Huffman Sr., age 103, died suddenly at home on May 29, 2021.
He graduated from West High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1936, and Ohio State University in 1940 with a degree in chemical engineering. After completing his Masters Degree in chemical engineering at MIT in 1942, he worked for DuPont. He worked at the experimental station and main office in Wilmington, Delaware in the polychemicals and plastics departments as a researcher and later as a financial analyst, retiring in 1977 after 35 years of service.
He was a member of the Peninsula-McCabe United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and more recently joined the Salem United Methodist Church congregation.
He joins his wife of 69 years, Jo-Ann Huffman, who passed away in August of 2011. Together, they lived in Wilmington until 2002 when they relocated to Circleville, Ohio to live in an apartment attached to their daughter's home.
After retirement, they traveled extensively in motor homes throughout the USA, but especially to Canada in the summer; Florida in the winter.
He is survived by his three children and three grandchildren, Elanna Grover and her husband Larry, of Circleville, Ohio with son, Matthew, Susan Reisdorf and her husband, Bob, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Robert Louis Huffman Jr., of Eugene, Oregon, and daughters, Julianne and Cassie.
His body was donated to the Ohio State University and will be cremated.
No memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to Salem United Methodist Church (8490 Hayesville Road Kingston, Ohio 45644).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Robert Huffman