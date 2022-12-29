Commercial Point - Robert J. "Bob" Carter, 74, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2022. He was born in Oakland, CA at the US Naval Hospital on September 24, 1948. Preceded in death by his parents Robert B. and Mary E. Carter and a sister Sandra Harrison. Bob retired from Yellow Freight Trucking in 2011, but returned to driving with Fedex during the pandemic, thinking he could help out in getting the goods delivered. He was a member of the Global Methodist Church on Main in Commercial Point and a US Navy Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 7 years Sharon Carter, his stepchildren Jim (Michelle), John (Sherry) and Joe Parmenter, his grandchildren Ben (Rose Rauch) West, Justin (Sarah) Parmenter, Kendra (Jordan) Turner, Joshua, Jacob and Breanna Parmenter, his great grandchildren Ryleigh and Emma Parmenter and Kooper and Kenlee Turner, his sisters Gail Rhea Carter, Diane Gallion, brother-in-law Stan Harrison and numerous nieces and nephews. A special "Thank You" to the loving and supportive staff at Promedica Hospice, especially Holly and Shannon and the great firemen and firewomen at Scioto Township Fire Department, and great friends and the loving support from Lighthouse Community Christian Church. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm with Pastors P.J. Rings and Deborah Nance officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Chapter of ALS Association or to the Scioto Township Firemen's Association in Bob's name. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com Robert J. "Bob" Carter
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.