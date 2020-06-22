Robert (Bob) J. Caylor, 89, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born on April 27, 1931 to the late Arthur and Garnet (Hinson) Caylor in Lockbourne, Ohio.
Bob served in the Army National Honor Guard from 1946-1958 in the 166th Infantry as a volunteer. He retired from Werner Maintenance & Construction Inc. in Columbus, Ohio after many years of service on July 1987. He attended church at Village Chapel Church in Ashville.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Caylor Jr.; sister, Lois Francis Caylor; and son, Robert L. Caylor.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ethel L. (Poling) Caylor; children, Brenda (Vernon) Blanton, Jerry (Sandy)Caylor, Linda Murphy, Sandy (Dick) Gloyd, Bill (Denise) Dowell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to great niece, Stephanie Oney, for your great care of Bob during this time.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, followed by a funeral service at 7 with Pastor Bobby Lawrence officiating.
Due to COVID-19, please be respectful of social distancing and time with family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to the funeral home.
