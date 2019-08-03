Robert J Willis, age 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 31, 2019. He was born October 31, 1933 in Pickaway County, Ohio to his parents, Gladson and Marie “Carle” Willis.
He married the love of his life Frieda Dennis on April 19, 1960, and they shared 59 years of wonderful marriage together. He served his country honorably in the Army as well as the National Guard.
Robert was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Circleville, as well as a Knight of Columbus for 50 years. Bob valued faith and family, was mechanically gifted and was eager to use his talents to help others. He will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Ray Willis; sister, Ruth Dumm; and infant grandson, Oliver Petit.
Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife, Frieda Willis; daughters, Robbye Petit, Cynthia Willis and Elizabeth Wilburn; grandchildren, Max and Anthony (Shelby) Petit, Lily (Paul) Campau and Aaron Wilburn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Sunday, August 4 from 2-6 p.m. Robert’s funeral service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 134 W. Mound St., Circleville, on August 5 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Circleville.
