Circleville - Robert A. Johnson, 84, of Circleville, passed away on May 8, 2021.
He was born on March 15, 1937 in Pickaway County to the late Emerson and Hazel (Ball) Johnson.
Robert worked many years at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company and retired from Big Lots.
He was preceded by his wife, Martha L. (Hart) Johnson; brother, Marvin; sister, Ruth Langley and Phyllis Johnson.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Doug and Ron (Judi) Johnson; grandchildren, Staci and Heather; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Donald E. Johnson, of Lancaster; and sister, Wilda J. McGraw, of Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert Johnson