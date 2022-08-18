Circleville - Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Robert James Kint, age 84, passed on August 15, 2022. He was born October 11, 1937, in Honey Grove, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Lloyd and Greta Law Kint. Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Brannon Kint, and four children, Robert William (Cathy Watson) Kint, Pamela Kint Baldwin, Deanna Kint Miller (Roger Graham), and Duane (Brenda Myers) Kint. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Kint Hogg, Esther Kint Long, and Midge Kint Rhoads. He was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Robert was a 50-year resident of Pickaway County. He was employed by Reynolds Aluminum and RCA. MSgt Kint began his Air Force career at Lockbourne AFB, Ohio in 1955. He witnessed history firsthand while serving as an aircraft crew chief. His KB-50 aircraft was put on high alert and deployed out of Langley AFB, Virginia during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He flew on numerous missions on a C-97 in support of the Cold War while stationed at Wiesbaden AB, Germany. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he spent a year as a B-52 crew chief at Korat RTAFB Thailand. He also supported several long deployments to Anderson AFB, Guam in support of a major aerial bombardment campaign while stationed at Fairchild AFB, Washington. MSgt Kint ended his 20-year career at Rickenbacker AFB, Ohio.Visitation hours will be from 10 - 12 Friday morning, August 19 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main Street, Circleville. Funeral services will be held at 12 o'clock, right after visitation hours. Robert's brother-in-law, Pastor Kenny Smith, will be officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Muhlenburg Darbyville Cemetery, Darbyville. Robert Kint
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.