Clarksburg - Robert "Bob" L. Hamilton, age 90, of Clarksburg, Ohio, passed away June 22, 2021.
He was born Sept. 10, 1930, the son of William Mose and Mabel (Church) Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois Joann (Johnston); his children, Joy Watts, of Chillicothe, Robert (Wife Melinda Murphy), of Port Orange, Florida, David, of Clarksburg, and Sherry (Husband Jim Cruzan), of Goose Creek, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lisa Miller (Mark Miller), Anne Simpson (Andrew Simpson), of Florida, William Hamilton (Abby Ireland), of Florida, Robert Hamilton (Elizabeth), of Florida, Nathan (Kira) Hamilton, and Kyle Hamilton (Kevin), of Taiwan; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William "Bill", James "Jim"; and his sisters, Opal (Rowland) and Naomi (Reuchle).
Bob was a retired dairy farmer and was known for his ability to make or fix just about anything. He was a woodworker and built several fiddles, which he enjoyed playing. In their early years, Bob and his wife enjoyed working with their dairy herd, fishing and gardening.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 12-1 p.m. at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 43143.
Graveside Services will be held at Waterloo Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Serving Central Ohio, 116 Morris Road B, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
Please, visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share a favorite memory of Bob or to share your condolences for Bob's family. Robert L. Hamilton