Robert L. Temple lived every day with intentionality and generosity. He lived independently at 90 years of age while enjoying his time with friends and family sharing his lifelong stories, laughter, and love. Bob had the grit and determination to overcome nearly all challenges in life until the day he drove himself to the hospital.
On July 28, Bob passed at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was a loyal servant of the community and country in the Korean War (Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland).
Robert was born on May 29, 1930, in Ross County to Walter and Elsie (Valentine). In 1951, he joined the City of Circleville Police Department and later became the Chief of Police in 1960. He was appointed to The Peace Officer Training Counsel by the Governor of Ohio in 1960 where he served until 1979. Bob served as the Circleville Chief of Police until retirement in 1988.
Chief was a brave and loyal police officer, as well as a loving and selflessly devoted husband and father. He met the love of his life, Beulah K. Fausnaugh, at the fair and later married in Robtown, Ohio (1950). Bob lived to help others and would graciously give his time, energy, and resources to help strangers in need. He was a family man that enjoyed spending time at their cottage at Lake White. While he spent his winters in retirement with friends in Kissimmee, Florida, he spent most of his life in Circleville, Ohio. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pickaway Masonic Lodge #23 and a member of the Valley of Columbus-Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Martha) Temple; grandchildren, Sarah, Kathleen (Doug) Miller and Robert “Steven” (Brittany) Temple; great-grandchildren, Grace, Weston, and Brantley. He also leaves in-laws, Mary Kay Temple, James Fausnaugh, Jo Ann (Richard) Bachman, and Marilyn Fausnaugh.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beulah; and parents, Walter and Elsie Temple.
Bob was the last living sibling of Katherine (Ray) Arledge, Dorothy (Paul) Campbell and Benjamin Temple.
You can honor him by sharing a cup of coffee with a friend and telling a story about one of his antics.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.
You can share pictures and stories with family and friends on Bob’s memorial page: https://www.weremember.com/robert-temple/1v7t/memories.
Bob cared deeply about helping others to keep a warm home.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to help local families this winter through the Robert Temple Memorial Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church (Circleville, Ohio).