Robert Lindsey, 86, of Williamsport, passed away on March 29, 2018. He was a resident of Pickaway Manor and a lifelong farmer. He was born on January 31, 1931, in Pickaway County, to John M. and Jeanette (Hoffman) Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack H. Lindsey. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the Reber Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.