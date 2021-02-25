Circleville - Robert Marriott, 76, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1944 in Newark to Paul and Helen (Coen) Marriott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Baughman; and brother, Doug Marriott.
Robert is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Logan) Marriott; children, Scott (Bridgett) Marriott, William (Page) Harrington, Angela (James) Beglin; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and by son-in-law, George Baughman.
Cremation has taken place.
Robert Marriott