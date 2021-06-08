London - Robert Moore III, 80, of London, passed away on June 5, 2021.
He was born in Chillicothe to Robert Jr. and Margaret (Miller) Moore.
Robert a Marine Vietnam Veteran retired from E.I. Dupont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (Whitt) Moore.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (David) Davis and Marie (Mike) Wood; grandchildren, Meagan Davis and Bobby, Andy and Ellie Wood; and by sister, Mary Lou Hix.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 1-2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert Moore III