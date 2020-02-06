Robert (Bob) Neal Dixon, age 85, who, because of God’s lavish grace, entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, where he can now see Him clearly, face to face, along with his other precious loved ones dwelling there in paradise.
This glorious change occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Born on June 28, 1934 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Tobe and Una (May) Dixon.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marylou (Herron) Dixon in 2012; four brothers, Ben, Dallas, Mark and Tom; and four sisters, Ruby, Jane, Lois and Jinx.
He is survived by brother, Mike (Mary) Dixon; sister, Velma Hay; brother-in-law, John (Sunny) Herron; five children, Doug (Debbie) Dixon, Jeff (Shari) Dixon, LuAnne (Ron) Terflinger, Matt (Vicki) Dixon, and Lisa (Vic) Stevens; 19 grandchildren, Pam (Heith) Good, Cindy (George) Lacy, Kim (Rock) Siler-Wurst, Doug Jr. (Natasha) Dixon, Missy (Matt) Stryker, Chrissy (Josh) Short, Nette (Josh) Harris, Katie Dixon, Maddie (Jeremy) Roberts, Tom (Emily) Terflinger, Ben (Cat) Terflinger, Mandy (Pat) Shea, Molly (Mike) Mosley, Joe (Mindy) Dixon, Mark (Erin) Dixon, Keilah (Peter) Shumaker, Anthony (Charli) Stevens, Scott (Paige) Stevens, Elizabeth (Jordan) Ellis; 41 great-grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah and Blaze Good, Christian and Aleah Gilliland, Madison, Asher and Britton Lacy, Jackson, Corinne and Truman Siler-Wurst, Berkley and Paisley Dixon, Miles and Monaca Stryker, Reese and Braxton Short, Mason and Max Harris, Jamey Evans; Grace, Tyler and Cameron Terflinger, McKenzie, Trinity and Gemma Terflinger, Alli (Dylan) Barber, Brady Fairbanks and Colton Shea, Olivia, Brendon, Sophie and Ava Hay, Garrett and Tori Mosley, Everett Dixon, Scarlett and Grayson Stevens, Willow and Kanon Stevens, and Bennett Ellis.
Bob graduated from Hamilton Township in 1953 and married Marylou in 1954. Along with being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a full-time farmer in Ashville for over 30 years. His other occupations included working at Hercules Box, driving a truck for Swift Packing, operating two Gulf/Texaco gas stations, owning his own backhoe business and at one time worked at an ice-cream factory (which explains a lot). Bob diligently studied the Bible and in 1983 founded Blessed Hope Bible Church where he both spiritually and physically built the church leading many to Jesus and teaching the Word of God in truth, grace and love.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Avenue, Ashville, OH 43103 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 with Rev. Dale Dixon.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Because “Pawpaw” loved his grandchildren so very much, in lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Joe and Mindy Dixon’s adoption fund through Go Fund Me or c/o Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com