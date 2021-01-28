Amanda - Robert W. Parry, age 78, of Amanda, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born April 26, 1942 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Albert and Helen Jean (Hildebrand) Parry.
He was a United States Navy veteran and had worked primarily in construction and building bridges.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Russell) Parry; children, Jim (Samantha) Parry, Steve (Teresa) Parry, Sheila (Jim) Boggs, Lisa (Chuck) Kuhn, Bryan (Carrie) Young and Craig Young; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shylene Parry.
A cremation has been arranged in the care of the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.
No services will be observed.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com. Robert Parry