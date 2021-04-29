Norwalk - Robert Edman Pritchard, age 27, of Norwalk, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Westlake, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 23, 1994 in Chillicothe, Ohio and was a graduate of Logan Elm High School in Circleville, Ohio.
He worked as a carpenter with his grandfather and then worked at the Mansfield Prison. In 2016, he moved to Norwalk and worked at RMH Concrete. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed cooking, fishing, music, woodworking and the outdoors, where he often walked in the woods and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and friends. He also enjoyed tinkering with his old cars and trucks.
He is survived by his wife, Madison (Meyer) Pritchard, of Norwalk; children, Bowen Thomas, Waylon Edman and Jameson Lee, all at home; sister, Tiffany (Chris) Conley; parents, Gary Pritchard and Mary Ashmore, both of Laurelville; grandparents, Janet Jenkins and Tom (Sandy) Pritchard, all of Laurelville; and in-laws, Steven and Jessica Meyer, of Norwalk.
Friends may call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 East Main Street, Norwalk.
A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Robert Pritchard