Athens - Robert "Rob" Thomas Cassidy, 47, of Athens, Ohio passed away at home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Robert was born on Dec. 27, 1974 in Columbus, Ohio. Rob was a retired aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He was a life member of VFW #7174-The Plains serving as Quarter Master. Rob also served as a Judge Advocate in the VFW. He loved his Dobermans Nova and Krowley and his Miniature pinscher Nixie.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother Valorie Jean (Green) Cassidy; grandparents Janet Sue (Green) Canter; Elizabeth Herron and George Canter.

Robert is survived by wife Brandy Mayme (Jordan) Cassidy of Athens; father Ronie Lee Cassidy; brother Donald Wayne Rookstool of Blacklick.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 3 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Military Honors by VFW #7174 The Plains and Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home to help the family with expenses. Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Robert "Rob" T. Cassidy

