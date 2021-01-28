Robert Rooker

Circleville - Robert E. Rooker, 70, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 in South Bloomingville.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1950, the son of Ervin and Clara (Primmer) Rooker.
He was a veteran of United States Marine Corps, member of The Tree Church and CMA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Ray Rooker; and stepson, Larry Roister.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Stevens) Rooker; daughter, Kristina Rooker; stepdaughters, Tina (Tony) Morrison and Teresa Frank; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Dean (Kelly) Rooker, Tom (Vicki) Rooker, Newt (Denise) Rooker, Dave (Dianna) Rooker, John (Martha) Rooker and Ann (Tom) Milby.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
