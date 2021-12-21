Frankfort - Robert S. Warner Sr., 79, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
He was born on, Monday, June 15, 1942, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Butler and Sylvia Egerton Warner.
Surviving are his three sons, Wade Warner, Richard L. (Cathy) Warner, both of Chillicothe, Chad (Tirzah) Warner, of Frankfort; five grandchildren, Kendra, Audreyanna, Angelina, David, Robert; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Carolyn Canter, of South Bloomfield, Brenda Hatfield, of Frankfort, Sherry Beane, of Ashville, Deborah Sever, of Chillicothe; one brother, Butler Warner Jr., of Circleville.
He is preceded in death by one son, Robert S. Warner Jr.; five sisters, Marjorie Reed, Edith Riser, Barbara Alley, Thelma Arledge, Shirley Jordan; and two brothers, David and Charles Warner.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Robert worked 30 plus years, and never missed a day, at Chilpaco-Mead, Chillicothe, where he retired.
He was an avid fan The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team. But the most important thing to him was the Lord. Robert prayed every day and went to church at the Harvest Center Church of God, Chillicothe.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Harvest Center Church of God, 678 Kinnamon Lane, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, where he will be buried next to his son, Robert S. Warner Jr..
Friends can visit with Robert's family on Monday, at Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort from 6 to 8 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Robert's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.