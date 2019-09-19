Robert Strawser Sr., 73, of Stoutsville, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019.
He was born on June 12, 1946 in Circleville to Harold and Eleanor (Wiggins) Strawser.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He served in the Air Force Air National Guard in Vietnam and was a retired from the Circleville Fire Department.
Robert is survived by his mother, Eleanor; his children and their mother, Robert “Bo” (Danielle) Strawser Jr., Ryan (Leslie) Strawser and Ruth (Cockerill) Strawser; grandchildren, Katelyn Folkes, Greyson, Gunnar and Braden Strawser; and by brothers, Roy “Shorty” and Pete Strawser.
Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Box 65, 2871 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.