Ashville - Robert (Bobby) J. Thurston, 40, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Grant Hospital in Columbus on Wednesday. Sept. 29, 2021 with his family and friends gathered around him.
Bobby was born in London, Ohio on April 15, 1981 to Robert J. Thurston and Cindi (Coomer) Price, weighing in at only four pounds.
He was a 1999 graduate of Teays Valley High School where he excelled at both football as defensive tackle and wrestling where he was a two-time state placer in the Wrestling Heavyweight Division (1998 and 1999) setting the record of being the first to place twice at state from Teays Valley. He was a member of the TV Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bobby worked construction for the JF Company of Hilliard and was a co-owner of Ten Mile Inn in Galloway. He coached Viking Elite Wrestling and Teays Valley youth football.
He was a devoted father who loved coaching and going to his son, Joey's sporting events, family vacations and riding his Harley.
Bobby is survived by his beloved son, Joey, who was his pride and joy; Joey's girlfriend, Jocelyn Canter; father, Robert J. Thurston; mother, Cindi Price; stepfather, Tim Price; brothers, Ryan (Anna) Thurston and Kyle Thurston; sister, Lynnsi (Derek) Barnett; girlfriend, Jessica Mateer, and her son, Jaxson; grandparents, Betty J. Mastin, Ruth and Paul Stonerock; step-siblings, Tony (Lareesa) Price, Tory (Mackenzie) Price, Tom Price and Heather (Rob) Miller; nephews and niece, Carter, Chase and Emma Barnett; best friends, Chad and Jackie Havens, Russ Sturgell, Johnnie Bowen (aka Worm); his canine companion, Thor; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; a number of close high school friends, along with many other friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfathers, John D. Coomer Jr. and John J. Mastin; grandmother, Evelyn Coomer; cousin, Jessica Skidmore; aunt and uncle, Sue and Bruce Cassidy.
Special thanks to the staff at Grant Medical Center for their excellent care.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobby's memory be made to Teays Valley Vikings Football Program, 3887 state Route 752, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 3-8 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 prior to a celebration of Bobby's life service at 11 a.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville with Pastor Randy Nelson officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, London, Ohio.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, London, Ohio.