Circleville - Robert E. "Bay" Tigner Sr., 79, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021.
Bay was born in Circleville on July 9, 1942 to Mack and Ethel (Isom) Tigner.
Bay was preceded in death by parents; sister, Irene "Pooh" Garrett; brothers, Rollie (Bonnie) Tigner, Jim (Carol) Crosby.
He worked at Roadway Freight and Penn Central Railway, which he retired for both.
He is survived by his son, Robert E. "Robbie" (Helena "Pixie") Tigner Jr.; daughter, Barb (Bruce) Ady; grandchildren, Michael (Fitz) Salewsky, Frank Heidy, Clarissa (Mark) Davis, Sharri (Nicole) Holbrook, Jack (Alisha) Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Alonzo Davis, Zack Davis, Wyatt and Eli Holbrook; great-great-grandchild, Emma Davis; special friends, John, Millie Flores Tigner and Sharon Tigner; and by special nephews, Lloyd Garrett and Eddie and Carl Nungster; and special nieces, Brenda Johnson and Candy Miller.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert Tigner Sr.