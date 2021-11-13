Columbus - Tustin, Robert Lewis, aged 94 years, five months, died on Nov. 11, 2021 at Kobacker House, where he was admitted on Nov. 9.
It is coincidental that he passed on his mother's birthday and Veterans Day.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jo Ann Elaine (Shockley) Tustin (2009); parents, Ira C. Tustin, Daisy Ruth (Gloyd) Tustin; sister, Ruth Eleanor Kennedy; sister, Dolores Ann Fisher; brother-in-law and friend, James R. Fisher; nephew, Richard K. Kennedy; niece, Nancy Sue Rusty (Kennedy) Morris.
He is survived by niece, Susan Lee Fisher, of Canal Winchester; and nephew, Ronald E. Kennedy (Elaine), of Chillicothe; special cousin, Shirley (Tustin) Hoffman; along with many cousins and extended family; along with his beloved miniature schnauzer, Smokey.
He was a 60-year member of the University Lodge #631, AASR, Aladdin Shrine, past president of Worthington Shrine, Reception, Kentucky Colonel, Royal Order of Jesters and honorary member of the Lithopolis Lodge.
He worked as a welder at the American Blower Corp of Columbus until he was drafted. As an 18-year-old, he served in World War II in the Army in Company, a 232nd Infantry Regiment on the European front.
He was stationed in France, Germany and Austria. He was at the eagle's nest at the end of the war.
He worked as a master electrician at the former Armstrong Furnace for 38.5 years.
He met and married the love of his life in 1955 and they enjoyed extensive travel. They visited all 50 states, as well as Canada, Mexico, Europe, and South America.
He was a member of the North Baptist Church where he was welcomed after the passing of his wife.
He enjoyed the day trips offered by the Worthington Community Center and Griswold Senior Center.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and devotion to others.
Special thanks to the team members from Central Ohio Primary Care, Ohio Health and especially the Kobacker house for their loving care.
Friends and family may call at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home at 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m.
A funeral service with Masonic and Military honors will be held at 3 p.m.
Private interment will be held at later date at Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either University Lodge #631 (2436 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235-2709) or Aladdin Shrine Hospital for Children.
Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Robert Tustin